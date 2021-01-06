LISTEN: Donald Trump Sings '11,780 Votes'

Clips from outgoing U.S. president Donald Trump’s controversial phone call with Georgia’s Secretary of State and election officials have been set to music – and the result is surprisingly catchy.

“11,780 Votes”, which uses Trump’s own words to the tune of “Seasons of Love” from the musical Rent, was crafted by The Gregory Brothers and Aaron Beaumont.

A recording of the conversation, in which Trump repeated lies about election fraud and pressured officials to change the outcome, was leaked on Sunday. At one point he admits he wants to “find 11,780 votes.”

Ryan Germany, a lawyer for the office of Georgia’s Secretary of State, can be heard on the track repeating “No.”

Check it out below: