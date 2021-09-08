LISTEN: Eddie Vedder Premieres 'Long Way'

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder has premiered “Long Way,” the first track from his forthcoming solo album Earthling.

Produced by Grammy winner Andrew Watt, the song evokes Tom Petty and features former Heartbreakers musician Benmont Tench on the Hammond organ as well as ex-Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer on guitar and piano and RHCP’s Chad Smith on drums.

The song, which Vedder performed at Barack Obama’s 60th birthday bash last month, arrived Wednesday with a lyric video. The 7-inch vinyl single comes with another new song, “The Haves.”

Vedder’s third full-length solo album is his first since 2011’s Ukulele Songs. A release date has not been announced.

Listen to "Long Way" below