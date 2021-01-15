LISTEN: Elijah Woods Makes Solo Debut With 'Lights'

Elijah Woods, one-half of Canadian duo Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine, has premiered “lights,” his debut solo single.

“I cannot wait to share the next chapter with you,” Woods said, in a note to fans.

“After making the choice to go independent in 2020, I spent the last year learning how to (properly) sing. I have been in my basement creating what i feel is the most personal content i have ever made.”

The Perth, Ont. burst onto the scene in 2018 when “Ain’t Easy” – a song he and Fine only had a small hand in writing – was chosen for release on The Launch. The track quickly became ubiquitous on Canadian radio and the duo followed up with the EP 8:47 and songs like “Want You Back” and “Better Off." They also earned a pair of Juno nominations.

“I always joke that I’m the first person to win a singing competition without opening my mouth,” he told iHeartRadio.ca in 2018. “It’s really strange, especially for me.”

When EW x JF ended its run last year, Fine explained: “We just see ourselves differently in terms of an artist. There were those creative differences. We looked at ourselves and I was like, ‘I want to be this kind of artist’ and he was like ‘I want to be this kind of artist’ – doesn’t match up, OK, beautiful.”

Woods co-wrote and produced Fine’s solo debut, “Sellout,” as well as the recently-released song “I’m not Pretty” by JESSIA. He also wrote and produced “lights,” which he said, in a release, “isn’t only the most personal song I’ve ever written, but it’s the perfect culmination of the last few years of my artistic development.”

A video for the single will premiere Friday at 7 pm ET. Listen to the song below: