LISTEN: Florida Georgia Line Shares 'New Truck'

Florida Georgia Line on Friday released “New Truck,” one of 16 tracks on their new album Life Rolls On.

“We were like, ‘Man, this feels good. I just want to ride around in my truck, listen to this, and have a song to jam to,’” said Tyler Hubbard, in a release. “When any of our buddies get a new truck now, we can send it to them and say, ‘Yo, bump this in the truck!’”

Brian Kelley added: “It feels really different and fresh. It’s got a fun innocence about it too.”

The song was written by Hubbard and Kelley with Corey Crowder, Jeff Gitelman, Raysean Hairston, Blake Redferrin and Priscilla Renea.

The country duo recently told fans that although they are pursuing solo projects, FGL is not over.

Life Rolls On is out Feb. 12.

