LISTEN: Foo Fighters Share 'No Son Of Mine'

On New Year’s Eve – only days after teasing that new music was coming “sooner than later” – the Foo Fighters debuted “No Son Of Mine.”

The track from the band’s forthcoming album Medicine at Midnight (out Feb. 5) follows lead single “Shame Shame.”

“Let’s ring in the new year with a new rocker, ‘No Son Of Mine,’” Dave Grohl wrote in a message to fans. “Pour a drink, turn it up, close your eyes and imagine that festival field blowing up to this. Because it f**king will.”

In a press release, Grohl said “No Son Of Mine” is “the kind of song that just resides in all of us and if it makes sense at the time, we let it out. Lyrically it’s meant to poke at the hypocrisy of self righteous leaders, people that are guilty of committing the crimes they’re supposedly against.”

Listen to the new single below: