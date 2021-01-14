LISTEN: Foo Fighters Share 'Waiting On A War'

Dave Grohl is celebrating his 52nd birthday with the release of another track off the forthcoming Foo Fighters album Medicine at Midnight.

The singer said “Waiting On a War” was written for his daughter Harper.

“Last fall, as I was driving my 11 year old daughter to school, she turned to me and asked, ‘Daddy, is there going to be a war?’ My heart sank in my chest as I looked into her innocent eyes,” Grohl recalled in social media post.

“Everyday waiting for the sky to fall. Is there more to this than that? Is there more to this than just waiting on a war? Because I need more. We all do.”

“Waiting On a War” follows the singles “Shame Shame” and “No Son Of Mine” from the Foo Fighters’ 10th studio album, due out Feb. 5.

Listen to the song below: