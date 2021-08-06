LISTEN: Guns N' Roses Revives 'Silkworms' As 'ABSUЯD'

Guns N’ Roses have released a studio version of “ABSUЯD,” a track they performed earlier this week.

The song, originally titled “Silkworms,” was written during the Chinese Democracy sessions in the late ‘90s. GnR played it live several times in the early 2000s and brought it back out last year.

At Tuesday's concert in Boston, Axl Rose told fans: ”Some of you might have heard this under another name, but this is... it's really kind of absurd to try this. Wasn't that funny?”

In a 2008 interview, co-writer Chris Pitman said he hoped the track would be released some day.

“It ended up being this incredible track that sounded like Guns N' Roses 10 or 15 years in the future. It was so far removed from our other songs that we had to put it in this other place,” he said. “Concept-wise, it didn't fit with Chinese Democracy. It's a really exciting track because it morphs into this crazy sound, but it was out so much in the other direction that we have to let time catch up with it.”

Listen to “ABSUЯD” below: