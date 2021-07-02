LISTEN: Imagine Dragons Debut 'Wrecked'

Imagine Dragons have unveiled details of their forthcoming album Mercury – Act 1 and released the single “Wrecked.”

The band’s fifth studio album – and first since 2018's Origins – is scheduled to be released on Sept. 3. Previously-released singles “Follow You” and “Cutthroat” are part of the collection.

“Wrecked” was inspired by the death of Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds’ sister-in-law Alisha Durtschi Reynolds.

“She was the brightest light. A beacon of joy and strength for everyone she met,” he said, in a release. “Her sudden passing has shaken me in ways that I still am unable to express.

“I was with her and my brother when she passed, and it was the first time in my life that I had witnessed death in this way. It sealed into my mind the fragility of life and finality of this all. I’ve watched my brother face something that no one should have to. But I’ve also seen his faith bring him hope in a future with her. I can only hope for the same.”

Reynolds explained the song is his way of dealing with the loss. “No longer being a man of fervent faith, I can only hope that she hears it somewhere in a place where she is healed and no longer in pain,” he said. “This song is my wish for an eternity with those that I love.”

Listen to “Wrecked” below: