LISTEN: Imagine Dragons Debuts 2 Songs

Imagine Dragons has debuted “Follow You” and “Cutthroat,” the first new music from the band since its 2018 album Origins.

Frontman Dan Reynolds announced at the end of 2019 that he was taking a break. “It took walking away from everything to find a lot more clarity and happiness,” he said, in a release.

The result is “Follow You,” produced by Joel Little, was written after Reynolds was stopped on his way to sign divorce papers by a text from his wife Aja Volkman. (A year later, the couple was expecting their fourth child.)

“Cutthroat,” produced by Rick Rubin, is described as about killing the critic inside of you.

Check out the lyric videos for both tracks below: