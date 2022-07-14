LISTEN: Jamie Fine Shares 'Hate Me Love Me'

Jamie Fine on Thursday released “Hate Me Love Me,” described as the perfect “get over your psycho ex” song.

“I wrote it while watching two of my friends go through a tumultuous breakup and it reminded me of a couple toxic relationships in my past,” the Ottawa singer explained, in a release. “It’s the perfect reminder that your life is better off without them, to be done with the dark days.”

Fine said the song is one of her more “upbeat” and “lighthearted” tracks, despite the subject matter.

Fine was thrust into the spotlight with Elijah Woods in 2018 when “Ain’t Easy” – a song they only had a small hand in writing – was chosen for release on the competition series The Launch. The track quickly became ubiquitous on Canadian radio and the duo followed up with the EP 8:47 and songs like “Want You Back” and “Better Off." They also earned a pair of Juno nominations.

iHeartRadio.ca was first to report in late 2020 that Fine and Woods were going their separate ways. She went solo with “Sellout” (co-written and produced by Woods) and followed with tracks like “On My Own” and “Confessions.” Fine also added her powerful vocals to the Takis track “All Time” (also featuring Brandyn Burnette).

Check out “Hate Me Love Me” below (Contains language some may find offensive):