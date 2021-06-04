LISTEN: JESSIA Debuts 'I Should Quit'

Canadian pop singer JESSIA has taken the wraps off “I Should Quit,” a track produced by Elijah Woods and executive produced by Grammy winner Ryan Tedder.

The song is about following your heart and not your head.

“I’m really good at giving advice but not always good at taking it,” JESSIA explained, in a release. “I know what I should do but what’s the fun in always playing it safe? Sometimes you just need to fully accept that you are a hot mess.”

On “I Should Quit,” the Vancouver artist who scored a hit with “I’m not Pretty,” sings: “I should quit having friends with benefits / 'cause it always mess me up real bad / I should quit hangin' out with degenerates / but they always the most fun that I’ve ever had."

None