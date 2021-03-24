LISTEN: Johnny Orlando, DVBBS Team Up On 'I Don't'

Johnny Orlando has teamed up with DVBBS for “I Don’t,” which dropped Wednesday morning along with a lyric video.

“I haven’t been this excited to release a song in awhile,” the 18-year-old Ontario singer said, in a release. “I grew up listening to DVBBS and finally being able to work with them has been an incredible experience.

“I've learned so much from these guys, and I hope this isn’t the last thing we do together. I think the pop-EDM crossover works really well on this track and that it’s a perfect way to kick off the warm weather!”

DVBBS – the L.A.-based production duo of Canadian brothers Chris van den Hoef, 31, and Alex van den Hoef, 29 – said they were eager to work with Orlando.

“This chapter in his career will shape exactly what kind of star Johnny truly is, and we could not be more excited to bring this vision to life,” they said, in a release.

“I Don’t” is about the awkward early stage of a relationship when you’re not ready to tell the other person what they want to hear.

“You say you love me, girl / I don’t know why / It might be too late to apologize / Baby, I can’t just say it, though,” Orlando sings. “How can I tell you that I love you when I don’t.”

Orlando’s latest EP, It’s Never Really Over, is up for a JUNO Award this year.

Last year, Orlando told iHeartRadio.ca that he once had other life plans.

“I wanted to be a hockey player,” he said. “That ate up most of my time before I started music. I was practicing all the time. I was on a team.

“I also kind of wanted to be a lawyer. I didn’t really know what I wanted. I wanted to be a garbage man at one point. I thought it was so sick! I just liked how the guys hung off the back. I thought it would be cool, with the wind in my hair and stuff.”

Check out the lyric video for "I Don't" below: