LISTEN: Johnny Orlando Shares 'Daydream'

Canada’s Johnny Orlando on Wednesday dropped “Daydream,” a follow-up to March’s DVBBS collaboration “I Don’t.”

The 18-year-old singer, in a release, said the track has “an ever so slightly 80s vibe with a 2021 edge and feel.”

Orlando described “Daydream” as “an uptempo banger that produces that carefree, summer essence when you listen to it. The song doesn’t take itself too seriously, which is what we were going for when we recorded it.

“My goal with this track was to make a good song and have a good time while doing it.”

The song is another taste of a collection Orlando hopes to release next year.

“I just want to be able to make whatever type of music I’m feeling,” he explained. “I love all genres, and I also love the flexibility of doing whatever moves me musically.”

