LISTEN: Jungkook Of BTS Covers Harry Styles
Jungkook of BTS has put his spin on “Falling,” the third single from Harry Styles’ 2019 album Fine Line.
The cover – which mostly stays true to the original – was shared Thursday on the official BTS YouTube channel.
Jungkook has previously recorded versions of tracks by artists like Charlie Puth, Lauv and Justin Bieber.
The 24-year-old singer is working on a solo mixtape.
Listen to Jungkook’s version of “Falling” below:
Artist Radio
Listen to music from BTS & Harry Styles