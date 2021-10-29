LISTEN: Jungkook Of BTS Covers Harry Styles

Jungkook of BTS has put his spin on “Falling,” the third single from Harry Styles’ 2019 album Fine Line.

The cover – which mostly stays true to the original – was shared Thursday on the official BTS YouTube channel.

Jungkook has previously recorded versions of tracks by artists like Charlie Puth, Lauv and Justin Bieber.

The 24-year-old singer is working on a solo mixtape.

Listen to Jungkook’s version of “Falling” below: