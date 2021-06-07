LISTEN: Justin Bieber Shares 'Peaches' Remix

Justin Bieber has replaced Giveon and Canada’s Daniel Caesar with three music veterans on the remix of his most recent single “Peaches.”

The new version features Ludacris, Usher and Snoop Dogg.

Usher, of course, co-signed Bieber to his label in 2008 and Bieber featured Ludacris on his 2010 hit “Baby” and 2013’s “All Around the World.”

Snoop Dogg was one of the celebrities on the Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber in 2015. (“Justin’s life changed when Usher heard one of his songs and liked it,” Snoop joked, “which only goes to prove that Usher ain’t black.”)

In March, “Peaches” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Listen to the remix of “Peaches” below (Warning: Contains language some may find offensive):