LISTEN: KAYTRANADA Shares 'Caution'

Montreal’s KAYTRANADA debuted “Caution” on Thursday.

The instrumental track, which clocks in at a modest 2:37, was first shared on TikTok as part of its Black History Month initiative.

It’s the first new music of 2021 from the 28-year-old artist, whose 2019 album Bubba is nominated for Best Dance Album at next month’s Grammy Awards – and the album’s “10%” ft. Kali Uchis is up for Best Dance Recording.

After a decade in the music industry, KAYTRANADA is also nominated this year for Best New Artist.

Last year, KAYTRANADA – whose real name is Louis Celestin – released “Dysfunctional”ft. VanJess, “Look East” ft. Lucky Daye and “The Recipe” ft. Aluna and Rema.

Listen to “Caution” below: