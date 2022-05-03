LISTEN: Lady Gaga Premieres 'Hold My Hand'

As she promised last week, Lady Gaga has released “Hold My Hand,” the song she recorded for the soundtrack to the upcoming Top Gun: Maverick.

The pop star wrote and produced the song with BloodPop, with additional production from Benjamin Rice. It includes score music by Harold Faltermeyer and Hans Zimmer.

“When I wrote this song ... I didn’t even realize the multiple layers it spanned across the film’s heart, my own psyche, and the nature of the world we’ve been living in," Gaga explained, in an Instagram post last week. "I’ve been working on it for years, perfecting it, trying to make it ours. I wanted to make music into a song where we share our deep need to both be understood and try to understand each other – a longing to be close when we feel so far away and an ability to celebrate life’s heroes.

“This song is a love letter to the world during and after a very hard time," Gaga said. "I’ve wanted you to hear it for so long.”

Top Gun: Maverick is a sequel to the 1986 action flick, with Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer reprising their roles as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell and Tom "Iceman" Kazansky respectively. It's due in cinemas on May 27.

The soundtrack to Top Gun – with songs like "Take My Breath Away by Berlin, “Danger Zone” by Kenny Loggins and “Heaven in Your Eyes” by Canada’s Loverboy – spent five weeks at the top of the U.S. chart and remains one of the best selling of all time.

“Take My Breath Away” won the Oscar for Best Original Song, an award Gaga won in 2019 for "Shallow" from A Star Is Born.

Gaga brings her Chromatica Ball to Toronto's Rogers Centre on Aug. 8.