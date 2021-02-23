LISTEN: Leslie Jordan Shares 'Angel Band' Ft. Brandi Carlile

Actor and social media star Leslie Jordan announced Monday that he’s releasing an album of hymns featuring country artists like Tanya Tucker, Brandi Carlile and TJ Osborne of Brothers Osborne.

“I made y’all a record and it comes out April 2,” Jordan said of Company’s Comin’ in an Instagram post. “It is so special and I can’t wait to share it with you.”

The 65-year-old funnyman is previewing the album with the release of “Angel Band” ft. Brandi Carlile. The gospel tune from the 1860s has previously been recorded by Emmylou Harris and the Stanley Brothers.

“My dear friend Travis Howard and I would get together on Sundays to sing these old hymns just because we loved them,” explained Jordan, in a release. “Somewhere along the way, my business partner Mike Lotus took a real interest in what we were doing and started looking up and learning about every old Baptist hymn he could find.

“He realized, like we did, that the songs held something brilliant about the human condition and were a deep comfort to anyone who heard them, religious or not. He started posting our performances online, and the response was just incredible.”

The album was produced by Howard with Danny Myrick.

Tennessee-born Jordan is best known for his recurring role on Will & Grace and he currently stars in Call Me Kat (Thursdays on CTV). He also appears opposite Andra Day in the new made-in-Montreal biopic The United States vs. Billie Holiday.

Listen to "Angel Band" below:

CTV is part of Bell Media, parent company of this website.