LISTEN: Louis Tomlinson Debuts 'Bigger Than Me'

Louis Tomlinson has gifted fans with the first taste of his forthcoming sophomore album Faith In The Future.

“Bigger Than Me” is one of 14 tracks on his first album since 2020’s Walls.

“It was my first moment of excitement making this record, and where it felt we were on to something which honours the live show,” said Tomlinson, in a release, of the track he penned with Rob Harvey and Red Triangle.

“I've always strived to be a very normal, humble person in this life, but there's a line to that and a responsibility that comes from being in this position. I realized from doing those live shows what it means to my fans and how everything I do is bigger than me.

“It's almost a coming of age for myself and putting opinions about myself to the back of my mind and thinking about what it potentially means for other people.”

Tomlinson announced earlier in the week that Faith In The Future will drop on Nov. 11.

“After living with this album for a while I can’t wait for you all to hear it,” he wrote on social media. “Thank you for allowing me to make the music I want to make.”

Listen to "Bigger Than Me" below: