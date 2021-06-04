LISTEN: Madison Beer Premieres 'Reckless'

Madison Beer has shared “Reckless,” her first new song since the February release of her debut album Life Support.

The 22-year-old singer said “Reckless” is about “how easy it is for some people in relationships to hurt others and move on without any guilt.”

In a release, Beer explained: “People have so much power over their partner’s feelings, yet many still choose to treat each other carelessly. I believe there is a balance to putting ourselves and our feelings first, while knowing we have the responsibility of treating people with respect, kindness, and consideration.

“It’s so important to find that balance in every relationship and knowing when to move on if you can’t.”

Last month, Beer announced that she is kicking off The Life Support Tour in Canada with shows on Oct. 18 in Toronto and Oct. 20 in Montreal. She will return north for a show in Vancouver on Nov. 21.

Listen to "Reckless" below: