LISTEN: Mariah The Scientist Debuts 'Christmas In Toronto'

Lots of music comes out of Toronto but it’s not often the city makes it into a song title.

Atlanta-based R&B artist Mariah the Scientist released “Christmas in Toronto” on Christmas Day.

“We spent Christmas in Toronto / Woke to the most handsome face,” she sings on the track. “Made memories no Audemar Piguet cannot replace / And it was sweet but leaves the most bitter taste / Met your mother she has the sweetest embrace.”

Mariah performed "Christmas In Toronto" live in Seattle last week and, on Twitter, described it as "one of my favourite songs."

It’s not clear who Mariah is singing about. She has been romantically linked for more than a year to rapper Young Thug, who has been in jail since May.

The 25-year-old singer, whose real name is Mariah Buckles, was signed in 2019 by Tory Lanez, the Toronto-area rapper who was convicted last week for shooting Megan Thee Stallion and taken into custody to await sentencing.

Mariah has released two albums and a pair of EPs, including this past March’s Buckles Laboratories Presents: The Intermission.

Listen to “Christmas In Toronto” (not to be confused with the late Gord Downie’s “Christmastime in Toronto”) below: