LISTEN: Marshmello, Jonas Brothers Debut 'Leave Before You Love Me'

Jonas Brothers are warming fans up for their summer U.S. tour with a new song, “Leave Before You Love Me.”

The pop ballad is a collaboration with hitmaker Marshmello.

“Dancing on the edge ‘bout to take it too far / It’s messing with my head how I mess with your heart,” the brothers sing. “If you wake up in your bed alone in the dark / I’m sorry gotta leave before you love me.”

Jonas Brothers and Marshmello will perform the song on Sunday night’s Billboard Music Awards on CTV, which will be hosted by Nick Jonas.

Check out “Leave Before You Love Me” below: