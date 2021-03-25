LISTEN: Meghan Patrick Debuts 'Never Giving Up On You'

Canadian country star Meghan Patrick is celebrating her 34th birthday on Thursday by gifting fans with a brand new song.

“All I want for my birthday is everyone to go download/stream/buy 'Never Giving Up On You!,’” she tweeted.

In a release, the two-time CCMA Female Artist of the Year said of the song: "It’s always been difficult for me to write love songs that felt authentic and real to me without being cliché. If there’s one thing I’ve learned about love in this past year, it’s that it’s not just about romance, sparks and the good times. It’s about continuing to choose that person over and over again, even when things are rough.”

Patrick added: “When I love something, I go all in, but it doesn’t always stick. True love is knowing this about yourself, but realizing you’ve found the one thing (or person) you will never give up on, no matter how hard it gets.”

Her beau, American country singer Mitchell Tenpenny, told The Country Daily in December that the pandemic life made him learn “a lot more about myself and my relationship at home…how to be more patient, how to live with someone … it’s made us so much closer.”

In "Never Giving Up On You," Patrick sings: "You might think you push my buttons / You might think you go too far / But I love how you're so stubborn / Who you are is who you are."

Listen to the song below: