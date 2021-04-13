LISTEN: Mick Jagger, Dave Grohl Share 'Eazy Sleazy'
Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl have teamed up for the surprise release Tuesday of “Eazy Sleazy.”
Written by Jagger during the lockdown, the track features the 77-year-old rock legend on vocals and guitar while Grohl, 52, plays drums, guitar and bass.
“It’s a song that I wrote about coming out of lockdown, with some much needed optimism,” Jagger explained, in a release.
Grohl, frontman for Foo Fighters, added: “It’s hard to put into words what recording this song with Sir Mick means to me. It’s beyond a dream come true. Just when I thought life couldn’t get any crazier…
“And it’s the song of the summer, without a doubt!!”
Listen to “Eazy Sleazy” below:
