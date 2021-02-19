LISTEN: Mike Shinoda Debuts 'Happy Endings' Ft. iann dior, UPSAHL

Mike Shinoda has debuted “Happy Endings,” a track featuring iann dior and UPSAHL.

The 44-year-old Linkin Park co-founder teased the single on social media earlier this week.

“Happy Endings” is the first new music of 2021 from Shinoda, who released three volumes of Dropped Frames last year. He was also featured with Canada’s Lights on Steve Aoki’s single “Last One to Know.”

Dior is the 21-year-old Puerto Rican rapper best known for being featured on last year’s chart-topping “Mood” by 24kGoldn. UPSAHL is the 22-year-old daughter of Mike Upsahl, frontman of post-hardcore/punk band Stereotyperider. She co-wrote “Good in Bed” on Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia.

Check out the “Happy Endings” lyric video below: