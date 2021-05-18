LISTEN: Movie Teaser Features 'Wildest Dreams (Taylor's Version)'

Taylor Swift fans got much more of her re-recorded version of “Wildest Dreams” in a new teaser for the animated film Spirit Untamed.

“Taylor’s Version” of the track from her 2014 album 1989 plays throughout the two-and-a-half-minute video.

Swift first shared clips of the song on Instagram in March.

Spirit Untamed opens June 4 but there has been no word on when “Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)” will be released.

Last month, Swift released the “Taylor’s Version” of her 2008 sophomore album Fearless.

After Scott “Scooter” Braun purchased the rights to Swift’s early recordings, the pop star vowed to record new versions as soon as her contract allowed, in November 2020. (Braun has since sold Swift’s early masters to Shamrock Holdings.)

Listen to "Wildest Dreams (Taylor's Version)" below: