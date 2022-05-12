LISTEN: My Chemical Romance Shares New Music

My Chemical Romance has shared new music ahead of the launch of its tour next week.

“The Foundations of Decay,” is the band’s first new song since 2014’s “Fake Your Death” from its greatest hits collection May Death Never Stop You.

Written by frontman Gerard Way, the track was produced by Doug McKean with Way and bandmate Ray Toro.

“This is my favourite My Chemical Romance song of all time,” Way wrote on Instagram. Frank Iero wrote on his Instagram: "It’s been a while, but I couldn’t be happier to finally say those words or more proud of my brothers and what we have created together."

MCR is set to play Montreal’s Bell Centre on Sept. 2 followed by shows at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Sept. 4 and 5.

MCR split up in 2013 after 12 years and four studio albums. They reunited in 2019 and did a handful of concerts before the pandemic hit.

Listen to "The Foundations of Decay" below: