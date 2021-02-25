LISTEN: Nick Jonas Premieres 'Spaceman'

Nick Jonas has debuted “Spaceman,” his first solo single since 2017 and the title track of his new album, which drops on March 12.

The 28-year-old singer will perform the song on this weekend’s Saturday Night Live, where he is doing double duty as host and musical guest. It is his first time as host and fourth time performing on the show (he was musical guest as a solo artist in 2016 and with the Jonas Brothers in 2019 and 2009).

Jonas joins an exclusive club of artists who have served as host and musical guest on the same SNL episode – including Chance the Rapper, Drake, Halsey and Miley Cyrus.

Jonas, who had a hit in 2014 with “Jealous,” has not released a solo album since his third, Last Year Was Complicated, in 2016. In addition to the standalone single “Find You” in 2017, Jonas released “Right Now,” a collaboration with Robin Schulz, in 2018.

Jonas returns for his second season as a coach on The Voice, premiering March 1.

The Jonas Brothers released Happiness Begins in 2019 and went on a world tour that ended last February in Paris. It included three concerts in Toronto and one each in Montreal and Vancouver.

This week, the Jonas Brothers marked the second anniversary of their reunion announcement by promising fans in an Instagram post they have “a ton of exciting stuff coming (together and apart) and we can’t wait for you guys to hear all about it.”

Joe Jonas is making his big screen acting debut in the Korean War drama Devotion.

Listen to “Spaceman” below: