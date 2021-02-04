LISTEN: Nickelback, The Lottery Winners Share 'Rockstar' Sea Shanty

Following up on their TikTok hit, Canada’s Nickelback has teamed up with UK group The Lottery Winners for an official sea shanty version of “Rockstar.”

It all started on Jan. 18 when The Lottery Winners shared a clip of their maritime take on Nickelback’s 2005 hit on TikTok. Nickelback jumped on the recording and posted it on the band’s own TikTok, where it got more than 1.6 million views.

Earlier this week, Nickelback teased that a full-length version of the “Rockstar” sea shanty was on its way. Released Thursday on digital platforms, the track came with a lyric video. Check it out below.

“We loved collaborating on the original TikTok release, and then talked with the Lottery Winners via Xoom for an afternoon and decided to have more fun with it,” Nickelback’s Ryan Peake explained, in a release.

The sea shanty features Thom Rylance and Robert Lally on vocals/guitar, Katie Lloyd on bass/vocals and Joe Singleton on drums. Acclaimed fiddle player Donnell Leahy added his touch.

“It’s all internet lockdown shenanigans and we’re happy that people are enjoying ‘Rockstar’ 15 years later,” Peake said.