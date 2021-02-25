LISTEN: Post Malone Covers Hootie & The Blowfish Hit

Darius Rucker – also known as Hootie – has given his stamp of approval to Post Malone’s cover of the Hootie & the Blowfish 1995 hit “Only Wanna Be With You.”

“The smile [on] my face will not leave for a long time,” Rucker tweeted Thursday morning. “This is awesome. My bro @PostMalone bringing it. Hell yes man!!!!!!!!!”

Malone’s version was released ahead of his appearance in the Pokémon Day 25th Anniversary virtual concert on Saturday.

The free streaming event kicks off at 7 pm ET on Feb. 27 on the official Pokémon YouTube and Twitch channels as well as on the Pokémon anniversary website.

“I’ve been a Pokémon fan for a long time, so the opportunity to headline the Pokémon Day concert celebrating 25 years is awesome,” Malone said, in a release.

Check out Post Malone’s take on “Only Wanna Be With You” below: