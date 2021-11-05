LISTEN: Post Malone, The Weeknd Debut 'One Right Now'

Post Malone is back – and he’s joined by The Weeknd.

The rapper has released “One Right Now,” a collaboration with the Canadian singer, from his upcoming fourth studio album.

Malone most recent album was 2019’s Hollywood Bleeding but he has appeared on tracks by Ozzy Osbourne, Big Sean, Justin Bieber, Young Thug, DJ Khaled and Ty Dolla $ign as well as a remix of Saweetie’s “Tap In.” He released “Motley Crew” this past summer.

The Weeknd has dropped collaborations with Swedish House Mafia, Ariana Grande, Belly and Kanye West.

A video for “One Right Now” will premiere next week. Until then, check out the track below: