LISTEN: Taylor Swift Shares 'Love Story (Taylor's Version)'

Taylor Swift’s new recording of her 2008 hit “Love Story” debuted overnight, ahead of the release of Fearless (Taylor’s Version).

The updated track debuted in a commercial last year for Match.

“I’m thrilled to tell you that my new version of Fearless (Taylor’s Version) is done and will be with you soon,” the singer tweeted on Thursday. “It has 26 songs including 6 never before released songs from the vault.”

Swift said the previously unreleased songs were written when she was between the ages of 16 and 18. “These were the ones it killed me to leave behind,” she said.

Capital letters in a message Swift shared on Twitter revealed Fearless (Taylor's Version) will be out April 9.

Fearless, Swift's sophomore studio album, was the best-selling album of 2009 in the U.S.

After Scott “Scooter” Braun purchased the rights to Swift’s early recordings, the pop star vowed to record new versions as soon as her contract allowed, in November 2020. (Braun has since sold Swift’s early masters to Shamrock Holdings.)

"This process has been more fulfilling and emotional than I could’ve imagined and has made me even more determined to re-record all of my music,” she explained. “I hope you’ll like this first outing as much as I liked traveling back in time to recreate it.”

Last year, Swift released folklore and evermore.