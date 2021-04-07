LISTEN: Taylor Swift Shares 'Mr. Perfectly Fine'

Taylor Swift got a jump on Friday’s Fearless (Taylor’s Version) by releasing one of its six previously-unreleased songs.

“Mr. Perfectly Fine” (From The Vault) is a genre-blending song about the aftermath of a break-up.

“Hello, Mr. Perfectly fine / How’s your heart after breaking mine? / Mr. always at the right place at the right time, baby,” Swift sings. “Hello, Mr. casually cruel / Mr. everything revolves around you / I’ve been Miss misery since your goodbye / And you’re Mr. perfectly fine.”

On Twitter, Swift shared: “Me in 2020: life is chill, writing songs based in fiction to avoid drama, feeling pretty grown up. My 2008 music from the vault, in a goblin voice: ‘REELEEEEEEASE MR PERFECTLY FIIIIIIINE.’”

In addition to new “Taylor’s Version” of songs from 2008’s Fearless, the album has six songs from “The Vault” and a bonus remix of “Love Story.” Swift has already released “You All Over Me” featuring country star Maren Morris.

“I’m counting down the minutes ’til we can all jump into this brave world together, filled with equal parts nostalgia and brand newness,” Swift tweeted.

After Scott “Scooter” Braun purchased the rights to Swift’s early recordings, the pop star vowed to record new versions as soon as her contract allowed, in November 2020. (Braun has since sold Swift’s early masters to Shamrock Holdings.)

Check out the "Mr. Perfectly Fine" lyric video below: