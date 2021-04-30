LISTEN: The Sheepdogs Debut 'Keep On Loving You'

Canada’s The Sheepdogs have released “Keep on Loving You,” the band’s first new music in three years.

Inspired by ‘70s English rockers T-Rex, the song was recorded in Montreal last summer and produced by frontman Ewan Currie. It will be part of The Sheepdogs’ new EP No Simple Thing, which is set to drop May 28.

“Recording together during the pandemic was like finding a life raft after floating in the ocean for 90 days,” Currie recalled, in a release. “We were itching to play music and above all else some human interaction. We missed the brotherly spirit us the five of us have when we get together to jam.

“I hope folks get a lift from ‘Keep on Loving You.’ In times of trouble or sadness, we can find comfort and solace in what is my personal holy trinity: family, friends and rock ‘n roll.”

Listen to “Keep on Loving You” below: