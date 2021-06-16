LISTEN: Thomas Rhett Shares 'Things Dads Do'

Just in time for Father’s Day, country star Thomas Rhett has released a song titled “Things Dads Do.”

The track was penned by the country star with his father Rhett Akins and Matt Dragstrem and Chase McGill.

“This is probably my favourite song I’ve gotten to write with my dad,” Rhett said, in a release. “I’ve learned so many life lessons from him, and it’s pretty wild to see so much of him in myself now that I’m a dad.

“It felt like we should go ahead to release it for all of y’all who have been asking since we wrote it and to celebrate all the dads out there!”

He sings: “He’ll act like he does when he don’t have a clue / And I know it seems like he’s flying by the seat of his out-of-style jeans / You’ll get embarrassed when he ruins your cool / When he pulls out his camera on the first day of school / And that’s just a few things dads do.”

Listen to the song below: