LISTEN: Tim McGraw, Tyler Hubbard Team Up For 'Undivided'

Tim McGraw and Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard have joined voices on “Undivided,” a song about overcoming the hate and division plaguing the U.S.

“I think it’s time to come together / You and I can make a change / Maybe we can make a difference,” they sing. “Make the world a better place / Look around and love somebody /We’ve been hateful long enough / Let the good Lord reunite us / ’Til this country that we love’s undivided.”

Hubbard, who penned the song with Chris Loocke, was inspired by personal reflection during the COVID-19 lockdown.

“I knew immediately when I finished it, I had to text it to Tim,” recalled Hubbard, in a release. "He has a way of communicating with the world that is unique in music. For him to want to perform with me was an amazing feeling.

“The song is about coming together, and that’s exactly what we did.”

McGraw added: "Music gives us hope and brings us together in a way nothing else can. This doesn’t mean we don’t have work to do. Quite the opposite.

“I loved the positivity of this song and that it called me to check myself and to remember that love is bigger.”

(Some of the division Hubbard wrote about is coming from the wife of his FGL partner Brian Kelley. Brittney Kelley has come under fire for using her social media platforms to amplify a child trafficking conspiracy and to question the severity of COVID-19.)

McGraw will include “Undivided” on the forthcoming deluxe version of his album Here On Earth. Listen to the song below: