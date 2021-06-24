LISTEN: Twenty One Pilots Songs Turned Into Lullabies

Several twenty one pilots songs have been turned into lullabies for a new collection titled Babyface – a wink at the duo’s 2015 album Blurryface.

Sparrow Sleeps, which has previously recorded baby-friendly versions of tracks by act slike Panic! At The Disco, Paramore and blink-182, debuted the album this week.

It features "Heathens," “Choker,” “Tear In My Heart,” “Ride,” “My Blood,” “Trees,” “Truce,” “Chlorine,” “Shy Away” and “Stressed Out.”

Listen to the lullaby version of “Heathens” below: