LISTEN: Zayn Malik Shares 'Vibez' From New Album

Zayn Malik has released “Vibez,” the second single from an album that will drop next week.

“I’ve been waiting all night to get closer / And you already know I got it for you,” Malik sings. “You know the vibes, know the vibes, put it on ya / If it’s movin’ too fast, we go slower.”

The 27-year-old singer tweeted overnight that Nobody Is Listening will be released Jan. 15.

“Vibez” follows “Better,” which he released last year. Nobody Is Listening, which has nine other songs, is Malik’s third album since quitting One Direction in 2015 – and his first since 2018’s Icarus Falls.

In September, Malik shared the news that he and girlfriend Gigi Hadid welcomed their first child. “To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task,” he wrote on Twitter. “The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x.”

Listen to “Vibes” below: