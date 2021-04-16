Little Big Town's Phillip Sweet Has COVID-19

Little Big Town's Phillip Sweet will be M.I.A. at the ACM Awards on Sunday because he tested positive for COVID-19.

The news came from Sweet’s bandmates during an interview Thursday on Audacy.

The country quartet, nominated for Group of the Year, was scheduled to perform “Wine, Beer, Whiskey” on the show.

“He seems to be holding off the really bad stuff, just a little not feeling great,” said Jimi Westbrook.

The news about Sweet, 47, comes less than a week after it was revealed that Luke Bryan contracted COVID-19. Last month, country singer Lauren Alaina went public with her diagnosis.

Last December, country icon Charlie Pride died from complication of COVID-19 a month after attending the CMA Awards. Maren Morris tweeted that if Pride contracted the virus at the show, "we should all be outraged."