Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards Are Moms

Two members of Little Mix have added little ones to the mix.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards of the UK pop group have shared baby news on social media.

On Monday, Pinnock revealed she and fiancé, soccer player André Gray, welcomed twins on Aug. 16.

“We asked for a miracle, we were given two," she captioned a black-and-white snap of her children's feet. “Our Cubbies are here.”

They are the first children for Pinnock, who first went public with her pregnancy in May.

Edwards and her boyfriend, soccer player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, shared a pair of photos of the newborn on Instagram but did not reveal its sex or name.

“Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21,” Edwards captioned the pics.

Edwards went public with her pregnancy in May by sharing photos of herself and Oxlade-Chamberlain that she captioned: “Me + Him = You. We can’t wait to meet you baby Ox!”

On his Instagram, Oxlade-Chamberlain wrote: “Anyone got any advice on how to change nappies? So grateful and excited to become a dad. Bring on the sleepless nights.”

The two have been together since 2017.

Little Mix, formed in 2011, has enjoyed massive success in their native country but only one single – 2016’s “Shout Out to My Ex” – has cracked the Top 40 in Canada. Glory Days, the album featuring the track, was certified Gold in Canada, representing sales of 40,000 copies.