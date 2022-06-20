iHeartRadio

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards Shares Engagement News

perrie

Perrie Edwards of UK pop group Little Mix shared news Saturday that she is engaged to her beau, soccer player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

“Last night the love of my life got down on one knee and I said… YES!” she captioned a set of photos from the special moment.

Edwards and Oxlade-Chamberlain, who started dating in 2016, welcomed son Axel last August.

Among those offering congratulations to the couple were Edwards’ Little Mix mates Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock. “Best news! So happy for you both,” commented the latter.

Little Mix, formed in 2011, has enjoyed massive success in their native country but only one single – 2016’s “Shout Out to My Ex” – has cracked the Top 40 in Canada.

Artist Radio

Listen to music from Little Mix

12

Latest Videos