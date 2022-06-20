Little Mix's Perrie Edwards Shares Engagement News

Perrie Edwards of UK pop group Little Mix shared news Saturday that she is engaged to her beau, soccer player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

“Last night the love of my life got down on one knee and I said… YES!” she captioned a set of photos from the special moment.

Edwards and Oxlade-Chamberlain, who started dating in 2016, welcomed son Axel last August.

Among those offering congratulations to the couple were Edwards’ Little Mix mates Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock. “Best news! So happy for you both,” commented the latter.

Little Mix, formed in 2011, has enjoyed massive success in their native country but only one single – 2016’s “Shout Out to My Ex” – has cracked the Top 40 in Canada.