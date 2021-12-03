Little Mix Taking Break After Spring Tour

British pop trio Little Mix announced Thursday they are taking a break – but not splitting up – after their forthcoming tour.

“It’s been 10 amazing years, a wonderful non-stop adventure, and we feel the time is right to take a break so we can recharge and work on some other projects,” read a message to fans on Instagram.

“We can’t thank you enough for your love and never-ending support since the beginning. We love you all SO much.”

Little Mix’s 28-show Confetti tour of the UK and Ireland kicks off April 9 in Belfast and ends on May 14 after a three-night run in London.

Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards insisted “Little Mix are here to stay” and have plans for “more music, tours and performances in the future.”

They added: “We’ve made so many incredible memories with you all, and we can’t wait to make so many more. We’re sisters and we’ll always have each other and you, the fan, in our lives.”

In November 2020, Little Mix told fans Jesy Nelson was taking “extended time off” for “private medical reasons.” A month later, Nelson announced her departure from the group. “The truth is recently being in the band has really taken a toll on my mental health,” she explained. “I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard.”

This past summer, Pinnock and Edwards welcomed babies.

Little Mix, formed in 2011, has enjoyed massive success in their native country but only one single – 2016’s “Shout Out to My Ex” – has cracked the Top 40 in Canada. Glory Days, the album featuring the track, was certified Gold in Canada, representing sales of 40,000 copies.