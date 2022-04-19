Little Simz Scraps Tour Due To Costs

British rapper-singer Little Simz has pulled the plug on a tour that included a stop in Toronto next month.

“I take my life shows seriously and would only want to give you guys nothing but the best of me,” Little Simz said in a message to fans on social media. “Being an independent artist, I pay for everything encompassing my live performances out of my own pocket and touring the US for a month would leave me in a huge deficit.

“I’m just not able to put myself through that mental stress. It’s important for me to speak my truth about this and be honest.”

The 10-city tour included a May 17th stop at The Axis Club in Toronto.

“I appreciate the love and excitement you guys have for seeing me live. Rest assured I will be there soon, back bigger and better,” she added.

“A message to all artists and creatives, know your worth and stick to your guns.”

Little Simz, 28, had planned the tour to support her album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, which was released last September. In February, she was named Best New Act at the Brit Awards.