Live Nation Canada Announces COVID-19 Rules

Live Nation Canada announced Thursday it will require all artists and fans to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result to access shows at its “fully owned and operated venues, where permitted by law.”

The concert promoter said the policy will be in effect across Canada no later than Oct. 4, although it hopes to implement protocols as soon as possible.

The announcement came just one day after Live Nation Canada told The Canadian Press is planned to apply the rules at “as many shows as possible.”

A similar policy was previously announced by Live Nation in the U.S.

Quebec recently announced vaccine passports will be required for entry to non-essential businesses and events, including concerts. Toronto’s Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment said it will require proof of vaccination or negative test results for access to concerts and events at its venues.