Live Nation To Stop Charging Artists Merch Fees

Live Nation has announced that it will no longer charge fees on merchandise sold by artists at concerts.

The “On the Road Again" initiative was inspired by legendary country singer-songwriter Willie Nelson, as a way of supporting touring artists and their crews.

“Touring is important to artists so whatever we can do to help other artists, I think we should do it," Nelson said in a statement. "This program will impact thousands of artists this year and help make touring a little bit easier."

As of today (September 26), all acts - both headliners and support - playing venues owned and/or operated by Live Nation will keep 100% of profits from merch sales. The company's clubs will no longer charge fees. This move is crucial to touring artists, most of whom rely on money generated from merch sales.

In addition, they will also receive a $1,500 gas and travel cash stipend per show, on top of the agreed compensation from their performance. Adds Live Nation, "By helping with these core expenses, we aim to make it easier for artists on the road so they can keep performing to their fans in more cities across the country."

Merch cuts have been a widely discussed topic of late, with indie acts such as Jeff Rosenstock and Tomberlin revealing the impact cuts from venues and promoters can have on their ability to pay for touring and living expenses.

More information about the "On the Road Again" program, including participating venues, can be found here.