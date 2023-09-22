Lizzo Accepts Humanitarian Award, Accused By Stylist Of Harassment

Lizzo had good news and bad news yesterday (September 22).

Last night at the Black Music Action Coalition Gala in Beverly Hills, Lizzo was presented with the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award for her philanthropic work for LGBTQ+ advocacy and causes such as Planned Parenthood.

Although she avoided walking the Black Carpet, Lizzo spoke to the audience upon accepting the award, while surrounded by her Big Grrls.

“Black Music Action Coalition, y’all really are about that action," she said. "Thank you so much for this, because I needed this right now. God’s timing is always on time!” she said, tearing up. “I didn’t write a speech because I don’t know what to say in times like these.”

Hours earlier, Lizzo was accused by yet another party. Asha Daniels, a former stylist that worked on her tour earlier in the year, filed a lawsuit against Lizzo and her team for sexual harassment, disability discrimination, illegal retaliatory termination, assault and more.

Speaking to NBC News, Daniels described the working environment as "a madhouse... it was totally shocking.”

“I was listening to this Black woman on this huge stage have this message of self-love and caring for others and being empathetic and being strong and standing up for others,” she said. “And I was witnessing myself, the dancers and the background vocalists and my local team in every city be harassed and bullied regularly.”

The suit claims that Lizzo's wardrobe manager Amanda Nomura would do stereotypical impressions of Black women and call the dancers “fat,” “useless” and “dumb.” She would also force the dancers to change in front of a "mostly white, male stage crew" who would “lewdly gawk” at them.

So far multiple accusations from a number of different former co-workers of Lizzo's different projects have placed. Lizzo has called the claims "sensationalized stories."