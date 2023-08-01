Lizzo Accused Of Sexual Harassment, Creating Hostile Work Environment

Lizzo is being sued by three of her former dancers.

NBC News is reporting, Lizzo (real name Melissa Viviane Jefferson), her production company and dance captain, Shirlene Quigley, have been accused of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment, as well religious and racial harassment, false imprisonment, interference with prospective economic advantage and other allegations.

According to the claims, specific examples of harassment include pressuring one of the dancers to touch a nude performer at an Amsterdam strip club in Amsterdam earlier this year, criticizing a dancer's weight gain and health condition, and forcing an “excruciating 12-hour rehearsal" on dancers accused of drinking alcohol before performances.

Quigley, individually, has been accused of proselytizing "non-believers" and making disparaging remarks about some of the plaintiffs sexuality in public.

In a statement, Ron Zambrano, the lawyer for the plaintiffs says, “The stunning nature of how Lizzo and her management team treated their performers seems to go against everything Lizzo stands for publicly, while privately she weight-shames her dancers and demeans them in ways that are not only illegal but absolutely demoralizing."

Lizzo, a long-time advocate for body positivity, has repeatedly called out body shamers, even admitting earlier this year that she has contemplated quitting music over abuse she has received.

Read the full details of the lawsuit here.