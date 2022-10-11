Lizzo Appears To Clap Back At Ye During Toronto Show

Lizzo appeared to clap back at Ye’s comments about her appearance while on stage Friday night in Toronto.

“The weight of oppression is off of me,” the singer told the crowd inside the Scotiabank Arena during the first of her two Canadian stops on The Special Tour. (She plays Vancouver on Nov. 7.)

In a video posted on iHeartRadio Canada’s Instagram page, Lizzo said: "I love it here, Toronto. I feel like everybody in America got my motherf**king name in their motherf**king mouth for no motherf**king reason.

“I’m minding my fat black beautiful business.”

In a pre-taped interview that aired the previous night on Fox News, Ye said: “When Lizzo loses 10 pounds and announces it, the bots … on Instagram, they attack her losing weight, because the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal when it’s actually unhealthy.”

Lizzo asked her Toronto fans is she can stay in the country.

“Who can I marry for that dual citizenship?,” she joked. When it looked like there were a lot of willing spouses, she exclaimed: “Oh, it looks like everybody’s gay up in here!”