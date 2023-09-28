Lizzo Asks Judge To Dismiss Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Lizzo has asked the Los Angeles Superior Court to dismiss the sexual harassment lawsuit filed by three former dancers of hers.

Court documents show the singer/rapper's legal team denied all allegations and asked for the suit to be dismissed “in its entirety with prejudice.” She is also seeking a trial by jury to respond to the complaints.

The documents cite that the former dancers - Crystal Williams, Arianna Davis, and Noelle Rodriguez - are “guilty of unclean hands,” a legal term accusing the plaintiffs as “unethical in relation to the subject of the lawsuit.”

The response reads, “Defendants deny generally and specifically each and every allegation contained in the Complaint, and the whole thereof, and deny that Plaintiffs have sustained any injury or loss by reason of any act or omission on the part of Defendants, and deny that Plaintiffs have been damaged in the amounts mentioned in the Complaint or any amount whatsoever.".

Lizzo's team argues that "to the extent Plaintiffs allege punitive damages, the Complaint fails to allege a claim for which punitive damages can be recovered,” the response stated. “Defendants are not liable in whole or in part for punitive damages because they did not (a) engage in wrongful conduct, (b) authorize or ratify any wrongful conduct, or (c) have advance knowledge of the unfitness of any employee and employ that employee with a conscious disregard of the rights and safety of others.”

In a statement issued to Page Six, Lizzo’s spokesperson Stefan Friedman said, “This is the first step of a legal process in which Lizzo and her team will demonstrate that they have always practiced what they’ve preached – whether it comes to promoting body positivity, leading a safe and supportive workplace or protecting individuals from any kind of harassment. Any and all claims to the contrary are ridiculous, and we look forward to proving so in a court of law.”

In response to Lizzo's request to the judge, the plaintiffs' attorney Neama Rahmani told Rolling Stone, “Lizzo’s answer merely consists of boilerplate objections that have nothing to do with the case. That said, the key takeaway is that Lizzo is agreeing to our clients’ demand for a jury trial. We look forward to presenting our case in court and letting a panel of her peers decide who is telling the truth, Lizzo and her team who continue to shame the victims or the plaintiffs and so many others who have come forward sharing similar stories of abuse and harassment.”

Lizzo was first accused by Williams, Davis and Rodriguez back in early August, however, she was also accused of sexual harassment by more former dancers one week later, and her former stylist last week.

