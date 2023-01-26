Lizzo, Bad Bunny Among Grammy Performers

Lizzo and Bad Bunny are among the acts scheduled to perform at the 65th Grammy Awards next month, it was announced Wednesday.

Also in the line-up for the live broadcast on Feb. 5 are Sam Smith with Kim Petras, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs and Steve Lacy. Producers said more performers will be added in the coming days.

Lizzo will also be performing at the Brit Awards in London on Feb. 11.

The Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah, will take place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Beyoncé leads the way with nine nominations. If she wins at least four categories, she will beat record-holder Georg Solti, the late conductor who earned 31 Grammys.

Kendrick Lamar racked up eight nominations (bringing his total to 47), followed by Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven apiece. Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, DJ Khaled and Future got six each.

Canada is represented by Michael Bublé (Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for Higher), Justin Bieber (Best Music Film for Our World), Arcade Fire (Best Alternative Music Album for WE), Kaytranada (Best Dance Recording for “Intimidated” ft. H.E.R.), Bryan Adams (Best Rock Performance for “So Happy It Hurts”) and Neil Young (Best Music Film for A Band a Brotherhood a Barn with Crazy Horse).

The late Glenn Gould is nominated for Best Historical Album for The Goldberg Variations: The Complete Unreleased 1981 Studio Sessions and Boi-1da is up for Producer of the Year, Non-Classical.

Drake, who did not submit his own music for consideration, has nominations for Best Rap Song and Best Melodic Rap Performance thanks to being featured with Tems on Future’s “Wait for U” and Best Rap Song for his contribution to Jack Harlow’s “Churchill Downs.”

Check out a list of nominations here.